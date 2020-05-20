‘Earn it. Don’t demand it’: Virat Kohli drops insane workout video

Virat Kohli gave his fans a glimpse from his exercise routine. (Source: Twitter/imVkohli) Virat Kohli gave his fans a glimpse from his exercise routine. (Source: Twitter/imVkohli)

Despite being packed inside with zero sporting activities due to coronavirus pandemic, India skipper Virat Kohli is making sure that he doesn’t lose out on his fitness. The right-handed batsman recently shared a video of him doing laps in his society complex and on Tuesday he gave his fans another glimpse from his exercise routine.

The skipper posted a video on Twitter, in which he was seen lifting a barbell while performing squats. Kohli, who is arguably the fittest candidate from the Indian camp, captioned it: “Earn it. Don’t demand it”.

Kohli has impressed everyone with his fitness regime, something even former England captain Nasser Hussain mentioned recently. In a conversation with veteran cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle, the former cricketer acknowledged the transition Kohli has brought in the current Indian unit in terms of fitness.

“I think the way Kohli has driven India, you know their fitness, change in culture, and their winning mentality is all down to Kohli,” Nasser said.

The 31-year-old has been the backbone of Indian batting line-up and has led his side from the front on most occasions. He is currently the top-ranked batsman in the ICC Men’s ODI batting ranking and holds the second spot behind Australia’s Steve Smith in the longer format of the game.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.