Sunday, August 05, 2018
Virat Kohli wishes wife Anushka Sharma on Friendship Day, see pic

Virat Kohli took to Instagram to wish his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma 'Happy' friendship day.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 6, 2018 1:13:37 am
virat anushka photo Virat Kohli wished Anushhka Sharma on Friendship Day.
While the world celebrated International Friendship Day, Virat Kohli took to Instagram to wish his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma ‘Happy’ friendship day. The two are currently in England where India are playing the five-match Test series.

Anushka has accompanied Kohli on his tour of England. As the Indian skipper scored a century in the first Test at Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Anushka was the first one with whom he shared his happiness. As soon as the ball hit the boundary and the scoreboard showed a 100* along with his name, an overwhelmed Kohli raised his bat towards the pavilion, swirled around and kissed the wedding ring which hangs around his neck, dedicating the achievement to Anushka, who was watching from the stands.

On Sunday, Kohli jumped up one place and surpassed Australia’s Steve Smith to become the No.1 batsman in ICC Test Rankings. He has become only the seventh Indian and first since Sachin Tendulkar in June 2011, to take the pole position.

The Indian captain scored 149 and 51 in two innings, but failed to lead his side to a victory. Despite India losing the first Test by 31 runs, Kohli’s performance saw him reaching the top position in Test batting rankings.

