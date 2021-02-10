Virat Kohli will step down from captaincy if India lose 2nd Test, says Monty Panesar

Virat Kohli had scores of 11 and 72 in the 1st Test vs England. (BCCI)

Virat Kohli will be feeling the pressure after not having able to lead India to a win for a long time, said former England spinner Monty Panesar. Kohli has lost four Tests as a row as captain, while Ajinkya Rahane has had success as captain in the same period, noted Panesar.

In an interaction with WION, Panesar said, “Virat Kohli is one of the greatest batsmen of all-time but the team is simply not doing well under him and we have the result in the last four Test that India played under him. I think Kohli will be under pressure and more now because Ajinkya Rahane has done phenomenally well as the captain.”

“India have already lost four Tests in a row and if the number goes to five in the next match, then I think he will step down from his role,” Panesar added.

Kohli’s fourth consecutive loss as captain came in the 1st Test vs England, which ended in a 227-run defeat on Tuesday.

Speaking about the 1st Test, Panesar said, “It is an unbelievable win. The way England have played over the last five days show how much confidence is there in that team. Joe Root needs to be lauded for the way he led his troops from the front. Everyone in that team stepped up in some manner and that is what makes team sport great. The players need to saviour this moment. It will be celebrated for long.”