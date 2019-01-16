Virat Kohli will reach 100 international hundreds if he stays fit: Mohammad Azharuddin

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin applauded Virat Kohli after he led India to a series-levelling win against Australia in the second ODI at Adelaide Oval. Kohli slammed his 39th ODI ton and helped India chase down 299 with four balls to spare. Azhar also praised MS Dhoni for his vital 55 (not out) which took India over the finishing line.

“Virat Kohli’s consistency is very good. If he stays fit, he will reach the 100-century mark. He is way ahead of many great players as far as his consistency is concerned. He is a great player and India have hardly lost whenever he has scored a century,” Azharuddin was quoted as saying by Aaj Tak.

“If you look at the trend whenever India’s top three score runs, we go on to win the match. Unfortunately, in the previous match we lost three early wickets, Rohit Sharma did score a century but we lost. But today, Virat Kohli batted extremely well and MS Dhoni too played well. Dhoni even got tired in the end but he kept his wicket intact. Dinesh Karthik also batted well. Overall, India’s performance was very good,” Azhar added.

Earlier, Australian coach Justin Langer also heaped praise on Kohli and said that his impact is similar to that of Sachin Tendulkar.

“Virat is doing the same thing. He is so calm and so competitive, and technically his balance is unbelievable. For him to play 360-degree shots in all formats of the game, his balance is unbelievable,” Langer said after the match.