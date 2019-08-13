Virat Kohli will get 75-80 ODI hundreds, predicts Wasim Jaffer

Advertising

Former India batting stalwart Wasim Jaffer has amazed many after he tweeted on Monday saying that Virat Kohli’s normal services resume after a break of 11 innings and Kohli will end up hitting 75-80 ODI tons.

Wasim Jaffer was one of the successful Test openers for India. In his 31-match Test career, he scored two double centuries, five tons and 11 fifties for India. Jaffer, who averaged 34.11, scored 1,944 runs in red-ball cricket.

Normal services resumes after a break of 11 innings!!

i.e. another international 💯 for Virat Kohli 👏🏽

My prediction is he will get 75-80 ODI 💯’s 🤞🏽🤐#KingKohli — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 12, 2019

Wasim Jaffer tweeted a day after Indian skipper Virat Kohli hit 42nd ODI hundred on Sunday in the second ODI against West Indies. Despite scoring five half-centuries, Virat Kohli had failed to score a ton in the recently-concluded World Cup 2019. Virat Kohli not only ended his drought for an ODI hundred but also went past Sourav Ganguly’s tally of 11,363 runs in the list of leading run-getters in ODI cricket, becoming India’s second-highest ODI run-scorer during the course of his top knock.

The Indian skipper has scored 11,406 runs at an average of 59.91 in 238 ODI matches and is currently in eighth spot in the list of cricketers with most runs in ODIs. The list is topped by legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar who amassed 18,426 runs in 463 matches.