Virat Kohli will be Naseem Shah’s bunny: Former Pakistan cricketer Faisal Iqbal

Pakistan’s new pace sensation Naseem Shah has yet to prove his mettle in International cricket. The 17-year-old bowler made his debut in November last year against Australia but is yet to bowl to the best ODI batsman in the world – Virat Kohli.

The lanky fast bowler made the world sit up and take notice of his speed and accuracy in Australia. Cricket experts have already hailed him as next big thing for Pakistan cricket.

Talking about Naseem’s probable on-field faceoff with Virat Kohli, former Pakistan cricketer Faisal Iqbal said that the Indian cricket captain will be Naseem Shah’s ‘bunny.’ “With due respect to Virat as a great batsman, I am sure our upcoming superstar fast-bowler Naseem Shah with genuine pace and swing, Virat will be his bunny anytime! Looking forward to the future battle!” Iqbal tweeted.

Earlier this year, Shah became the youngest cricketer to pick an international hat-trick when he achieved the feat against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi. 17-year-old Shah has played 4 Tests so far where he managed to scalp 13 wickets.

While the youngster is yet to play against India and Kohli, it is a prospect that Shah is looking forward to. “Yes definitely. India versus Pakistan is always special and I have already been told that players can become heroes and villains in those matches,” Naseem told PakPassion.net.

“They are special matches as they happen so rarely and yes, I am looking forward to playing against India whenever that opportunity arises. I hope that I can bowl well against India when that chance comes by and won’t let our fans down. As for Virat Kohli, I respect him but don’t fear him.”

“It’s always a challenge to bowl to the best, but that’s where you have to raise your game. I look forward to playing against Virat Kohli and India whenever that chance comes,” he added.

