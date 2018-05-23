Virat Kohli nominates Anushka Sharma, PM Narendra Modi and MS Dhoni after accepting Sports Minister’s fitness challenge

Virat Kohli did planks in his video which he shared on Twitter. Virat Kohli did planks in his video which he shared on Twitter.

Virat Kohli on Wednesday accepted Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore’s #HumFitTohIndiaFit challenge and took it forward. Kohli shared a video of his fitness workout from gym and challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cricketer MS Dhoni, and his wife and actress Anushka Sharma.

“I have accepted the #FitnessChallenge by Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore sir. Now I would like to challenge my wife @AnushkaSharma , our PM @narendramodi ji and @msdhoni bhai for the same. #HumFitTohIndiaFit #ComeOutAndPlay,” Virat tweeted.

Rathore on Monday had tweeted a video in which he performed push-ups and urged Indians to shoot a video of their “fitness mantra” and share it. He also praised Prime Minister by calling him his source of inspiration for staying fit.

Rathore then challenged Virat Kohli, Hrithik Roshan, and Saina Nehwal to join in and take the #FitnessChallenge forward.

Kohli captained Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2018 but they could not reach the IPL Playoffs after finishing sixth in the points table. He will now head to England where he will play County cricket for Surrey.

