‘Starting to get a little bit long in the tooth’: Legendary Australian pacer praises Virat Kohli’s white-ball form amid IPL 2026

Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bengaluru plays a shot during Match 1 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India, on March 28, 2026. (CREIMAS for IPL)

Legendary Australian pacer Glenn McGrath has heaped praise on Virat Kohli, praising him for his recent white-ball form and how he has remained consistent in coloured clothing, when his career seemed like sliding away.

The 37-year-old began his IPL 2026 campaign by scoring an unbeaten 69 not out to help Royal Challengers Bengaluru chase down Sunrisers Hyderabad’s target of 201 runs in the season opener.

“Virat Kohli, you think he is starting to get a little bit long in the tooth, but his white-ball form of late has been absolutely incredible. 69 again not out, got Royal Challengers home, chasing 201,” McGrath said on “The Fast Bowling Cartel” podcast.