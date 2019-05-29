Virat Kohli was instinctive four years ago but has mellowed now: Kapil Dev

Virat Kohli’s style of captaincy four years ago was more “instinctive” but has now become more inclusive as he has mellowed down with the passage of time, feels the legendary Kapil Dev.

Advertising

The 1983 World Cup winning captain said that there is no better person to lead India in a “daunting mission” like the World Cup in England.

“I must say, he (Kohli) has matured amazingly from the time he has taken over captaincy from Dhoni. I know he has been criticised for being aggressive, sometimes brash but that’s how he has played the game,” Kapil said in a newly released book ‘World Cup Warriors’, written by veteran journalist Vijay Lokapally of ‘The Hindu’.

“He may have looked childish to some but there was never any doubt that he was challenging himself to take the game to the next level. He was instinctive four years back but he has mellowed. You can see the difference in how he seeks reviews from the third umpire. He doesn’t mind consulting his colleagues and that’s a sign of maturity,” Kapil said.

Advertising

The new book is a ready reckoner, profiling all the 15 members of India’s World Cup squad along with head coach Ravi Shastri, with each player being assessed by former India World Cup stars.

The book also comprises Austin Coutinho’s caricatures of all the players.