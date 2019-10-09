Virat Kohli wants World Test Championships points doubled for away Test wins

Indian skipper Virat Kohli weighed in on the points system in the inaugural World Test Championships and shared his opinion on the points awarded for an away win.

Currently, India are sitting pretty with 160 points to their name on the points table. Kohli feels that the World Test Championship has helped in raising the standard of red-ball cricket.

“If you would have asked me to make the points table, I would give double the points for an away Test win. That is something I would definitely like to see may be after first edition,” Kohli replied when asked about the prevailing points system of the World Championship. The Indian skipper was addressing the media in the pre-match press conference in Pune on Wednesday.

According to the current points distribution, a team gets 120 points for a series sweep whether it’s a two-match, three-match or a five-match series.

The 30-year-old is also happy that teams are looking to win the matches rather than trying to play a draw.

“Look, the importance of every game has become that much more. In earlier situations, in a three-match series, you probably would have played out a draw, but teams are going to go for wins and get those extra points. So, I think it’s great for Test cricket,” he said.

Kohli also feels that the championship led to players being more professional and doing more in every session.

“The matches are going to be that much more exciting is what we all feel and already experienced that. We have to be professional in every session that we play.

“It will be much more demanding on the players now, which is a good thing as it will keep the standard of Test cricket high. These are the only things that we have experienced so far in terms of changes,” he said.

Kohli also lauded Rohit Sharma for his record-breaking twin centuries in the Vizag Test and feels it is “time to let Rohit Sharma enjoy his batting in red-ball cricket”.