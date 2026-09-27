‘My focus has never really been on these milestones’: Virat Kohli

After reaching 15000 ODI runs on Sunday, Virat Kohli reiterated that milestones have never been his focus but he just wants to contribute to the team whenever called upon. Kohli slammed his 55th ODI century and also became just the second batter to reach 15000 runs, just behind the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

“Well, my focus has never really been on these milestones, so to say. It’s just understanding the situation along the course of just doing the job for the team, whatever. Achievements come along. Obviously, I feel very grateful and very blessed to be in this position for having played for so long,” Kohli said after the match.

“And yeah, just keeping my head down, working hard, and thanking God for everything that I’ve been blessed with and the opportunities that I’ve gotten in my life to be where I am. We have a very blessed life and a blessed journey because so many people want to be here, but we get to be the lucky ones. So, we better put our head down and just work hard every day of our lives,” he added.

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Reflecting on his head space at this stage of his life and career, Kohli said that he is just grateful and happy to be there, saying that he just wanted to put his head down and keep working hard.

“I’m just very grateful and happy, to be honest. Like, you know, it’s… I think the only thing we need to do is just look back once and, you know, where we came from. That’s something that we tend to forget when we are caught up with the hustle of the world and the positions we get into with so much attention and fame and so much love from the fans. It can be very easy to forget where you came from,” he said.

“But I think just looking back at the journey from when you started as a child just makes you feel grateful. I enjoy each and every minute that I’m out there playing for India, because I understand that, as I said, I could have been a possibility that I wouldn’t be standing here. I wouldn’t have played for India at all. That could have been my reality as well. But I’m getting to live all these amazing moments representing my country, playing in front of such big crowds and doing the job for the team. As a cricket player, this is all that I dreamt of, and I’m getting it. So I have nothing but gratitude in my heart, and, as I said, I just want to put my head down, keep working hard, put a smile on my face, and hopefully make other people smile too,” Kohli added.