Virat Kohli gets on top of you, Steve Smith enjoys himself: David Warner

Virat Kohli and Steve Smith are in line to rekindle their rivalry if India’s scheduled tour of Australia at the end of this year goes ahead as planned. (File Photo/AP) Virat Kohli and Steve Smith are in line to rekindle their rivalry if India’s scheduled tour of Australia at the end of this year goes ahead as planned. (File Photo/AP)

Asked to weigh in on where he stands on who the better batsman is between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, Australia opener David Warner said Kohli dominates oppositions and scores at a rapid rate while Smith is more intent on having fun in the middle.

Saying that Kohli and Smith are like “chalk and cheese”, Warner said both, however, have the “mental capacity” to accumulate runs.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Warner said, “Steve is going out there for a hit in the middle, that’s how he sees things. He’s hitting them out in the middle, he’s having fun, he’s enjoying himself, just does not want to get out.

“Virat, obviously, doesn’t want to get out, but he knows if he spends a certain amount of time out there, he’s going to score plenty of runs at a rapid rate. He’s going to get on top of you. That allows the guys coming in, especially in the Indian team you’ve got a lot of players who can be flamboyant as well.”

READ | Kohli calming crowd which booed Smith was a class act: Steve Waugh

Saying that both Kohli and Smith are similar in the way that their performance dictates the tone of the match for their respective teams, Warner said, “They stabilise, they boost morale – if they score runs, everyone else’s morale is up. If they are out cheaply, you almost sense that on the field that everyone is … now we all have to step up. It’s a very bizarre situation.”

Virat Kohli and Steve Smith are in line to rekindle their rivalry if India’s scheduled tour of Australia at the end of this year goes ahead as planned.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd