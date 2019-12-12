Virat Kohli vs Kesrick Williams: How the rivalry panned out in the T20I series

Virat Kohli got to his half-century off just 21 deliveries (Source: AP) Virat Kohli got to his half-century off just 21 deliveries (Source: AP)

The rivalry between Indian captain Virat Kohli and West Indies bowler Kesrick Williams became a running battle during the T20I series between the two sides. India won the T20I series 2-1 but there may be more to come, given Caribbean bowler will be available in the upcoming IPL auctions.

Here’s how the rivalry played out between the two players in the recently-concluded series.

First T20I: Kohli remembers

The Hyderabad crowd witnessed a masterclass as Kohli made a tough run chase look easy with some exceptional hitting. After scoring at a run-a-ball, the Indian skipper smashed the West Indies’ bowlers, especially Williams. The 31-year-old scored 32 runs off just 12 balls bowled by Williams, including three sixes and one four.

And Kohli also did the ‘notebook celebration’ in reply to what Williams did after dismissing him once earlier. The Indian captain clarified that he didn’t mean any disrespect to his opponent.

“Williams had given me the notebook when he dismissed me in Jamaica, so I remembered it from there. We gave each other a high-five later. Play hard but respect the opponent,” Kohli said after the match.

Second T20I – The shushing after the wicket

This piece about Williams had pointed out how he was used to bouncing back, no matter the adversity. In the second T20I, Williams did just that by getting Kohli out.

The delivery was slow and short, and the Indian captain hit it straight to the fielder. Kohli was dismissed for four runs off five deliveries. But Williams’ celebrations didn’t feature the notebook, and he instead celebrated by putting his finger to his lips and shushing the other fielders.



Third T20I – Kohli keeps calm to prevail

Kohli did not let his emotions get the better of him and waited for the loose deliveries in his quickfire 29-ball 70. Off Williams, the Indian captain scored nine runs off seven deliveries, including one huge six. The Indian captain seemed to enjoy the six, with his expressions adding fuel to the fire.

As it stands, Kohli has scored 45 runs off 24 balls bowled by Williams at a strike rate of 187.5. He’s been dismissed by the 29-year-old Williams once in T20I cricket.

