Virat Kohli unwinds at his restaurant alongside ‘great company’ Anushka Sharma

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli on Sunday shared a picture on his official social media account with wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, enjoying a meal at his restaurant and saying that the company could not have been better.

Kohli, who is missing the ongoing Asia Cup 2018, shared two pictures with Anushka and friends at a restaurant. The caption read, “Great lunch today at @nueva.world, food was outstanding and company couldn’t have been better. ? Great place for food lovers like us. #Favourite #Nueva PS- Don’t miss the chimichuri mushrooms!”

Great lunch today at @nueva_world, food was outstanding and the company couldn’t have been better. ? Great place for food lovers like us. ???? #Favourite #Nueva

PS- Don’t miss the chimichuri mushrooms! ?? pic.twitter.com/BhYQP2at23 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 23, 2018

The 29-year-old was rested after an 84-day tour of England where he emerged as top run-getter with 593 runs in five Tests. Kohli has 6147 runs in 71 Tests with 23 centuries and 9779 runs in 211 ODIs, including 35 tons.

Kohli’s absence from Asia Cup has got BCCI into a head on collision with Asian Cricket Council after broadcasters Star expressed their displeasure. The BCCI, however, in a tersely worded reply to Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has made it clear that neither them or broadcasters have any say in national team selection matters.

