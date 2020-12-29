Virat Kohli shares 10-year-old tweet on winning ICC Male Cricketer of Decade Award

Virat Kohli shared a 10-year-old tweet after being adjudged to have been the cricketer of the decade by ICC on Monday. The tweet is a throwback to Kohli’s humble beginnings: “Looking forward to scoring lots of runs for my Team.” The tweet is from March 16, 2010, when he had been a 22-year-old being played for the Indian team as an ODI specialist.

Kohli won the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for the ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade on Monday. He also won the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade Award.

The 32-year-old said in the post: “I would like to thank my family, my coach, my friends and all the people who have stood by me through this decade and the BCCI for giving me the opportunity to represent my country which has been a great honour for me to do so over all these years.”

“I would like to thank the ICC for this] recognition and all the people who voted for me at ICC Awards of the Decade. Sharing this tweet I put out 10 years ago, which was a hopeful one. I have realised through this journey that if you believe in yourself and play sport for the right reason, no dream is too big to achieve. Regardless of the challenges and obstacles, you will keep moving forward with this belief and see your dreams turn into reality. Thank you once again,” he added.