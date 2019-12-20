Virat Kohli trolls Yuzvendra Chahal before India vs West Indies 3rd ODI

Yuzvendra Chahal and Kieron Pollard (Instagram/Yuzvendra Chahal) Yuzvendra Chahal and Kieron Pollard (Instagram/Yuzvendra Chahal)

Yuzvendra Chahal was subject to some ribbing from India skipper Virat Kohli after the bowler posted an image of himself with West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard on social media.

India and West Indies will meet for the series-decider in Cuttack on Sunday, with both teams having won one match each.

Chahal’s post, in which he was seen holding Windies skipper Kieron Pollard’s bat, read: “10 kilo ka bat, 2.5 kilo ka haath!!”

Chahal’s Instagram post Chahal’s Instagram post

Virat Kohli had this to say about the post: “Abey Teri thigh se badi calf hai uski (his calves are bigger than you thighs).”

Kuldeep Yadav also joined in on the banter.

On Friday, Team India enjoyed an off day. Kohli was joined by Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul for a team bonding session.

A day off and an afternoon with the boys is exactly what we needed 😃🤙 pic.twitter.com/6K3KLW63iJ — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 20, 2019

The one forced change India will have to make to their playing XI for the 3rd ODI on Sunday will be in the bowling department. Deepak Chahar, who played both the first two matches, is out with an injury. Navdeep Saini, who has been called up as cover, could come into the XI, or India could decide to go in with three spinners.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd