Watch: Virat Kohli trolls Kagiso Rabada for fielding effort

Virat Kohli and Kagiso Rabada, who share a bit of recent history, were involved in an entertaining moment on the field on Day 1 of the 2nd Test between India and South Africa in Pune on Thursday.

Kohli’s joy seemed to know no bounds as Rabada conceded an overthrow boundary in the 66th over of the day. He gave emphatic thumbs-up gestures all around the ground as Rabada walked away from the scene with head in floppy hat.

Rabada was the most incisive South Africa bowler of the day. He got the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara. India ended the day at a score of 273/3, with Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane the overnight batsmen.

Just before the ODI World Cup this year, Rabada had started a virtual storm by terming Kohli’s on-field behaviour ‘immature’, saying that the Indian captain Kohli loves to give it to the bowler, but can’t take it when an opponent decides to give it back to him.

Kohli had responded to the statement by saying that he would like to speak to Rabada ‘man to man’ instead of carrying on a war of words through the media.

The war, clearly, is still on.