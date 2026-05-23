Australian-style intensity: Irfan Pathan on Virat Kohli’s tiff with Travis Head

Kohli appeared to mock the Head's frequent use by his team as an Impact Substitute by gesturing and telling him to bowl a few deliveries instead of staying off the field. (Screengrabs: X/Star Sports)

With the business-end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) heating up, there was an on-field tiff between Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli and Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Travis Head on Friday. During the match where RCB were chasing the 255-run target of SRH, Kohli appeared to mock the Head’s frequent use by his team as an Impact Substitute by gesturing and telling him to bowl a few deliveries instead of staying off the field.

Kohli, however, was dismissed soon after for 15 off 11 balls, prompting Head to fire back with a sledge of his own. The tension appeared to linger after SRH’s commanding 55-run win as Head tried to shake hands during the customary post-match greetings, but Kohli walked past him without acknowledging the gesture.