Virat Kohli only cricketer in top 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram

Virat Kohli, India’s swashbuckling captain, is the only cricketer to hold a spot in Attain’s top-10 list of highest-earning athletes on Instagram during the Covid-19 pandemic-forced lockdown.

The 31-year-old is sixth on a list which has five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo at the top of the list based on a research report which pertains to the period of March 12 to May 14.

According to the report, Kohli earned a total of £379,294 through his sponsored posts on the social media platform, raking up £126,431 per post.

On the other hand, the 35-year-old Juventus forward earned a whopping £1,882,336 from his posts, earning £470,584 for every one of his four sponsored posts.

Following Ronaldo were Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and PSG’s Neymar in second and third positions with earnings of £1.2 million and £1.1 million respectively.

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal (£583,628) and former England captain David Beckham (£405,359) wrap up the top-five.

AC Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic (£184,413), ex-NBA star Dwayne Wade (£143,146), Brazil captain Dani Alves (£133,694), and boxer Anthony Joshua (£121,500) complete the top-10 list of highest-earning athletes.

