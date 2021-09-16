Virat Kohli to step down as India’s T20I captain after T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli on Thursday announced that he will step down as India’s T20I captain after the conclusion of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

The 32-year-old said in a statement that the decision was taken after consulting people close to him, head coach Ravi Shastri and teammate Rohit Sharma.

“Understanding workload is a very important thing and considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all three formats and captaining regularly for last five to six years, I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead Indian team in Test and ODI cricket,” the statement said.

“I have given my everything to the Team during my time as T20 captain and I will continue to do so for the T20 captain and will continue to do so for the T20 team as a batsman moving forward.”

“I have also spoken to the secretary Mr Jay Shah and the President of BCCI Mr Sourav Ganguly along with all the selectors about the same. I will continue to serve Indian Cricket and the Indian Team to the best of my ability,” he further added.

The T20 World Cup starts on October 17.