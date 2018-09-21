Virat Kohli to star in ‘Trailer: The Movie’? Post leaves fans confused

Poster of ‘Trailer: The movie’ introducing Virat Kohli. Poster of ‘Trailer: The movie’ introducing Virat Kohli.

India’s regular skipper Virat Kohli, who has been rested for the ongoing Asia Cup taking place in Dubai, left fans confused as he posted an image of what he called ‘Trailer: The Movie’ on his official social media account.

The image of Kohli, who is seen wearing clothes from his brand Wrogn apparel, could be advertisement or a short film but his caption read, “Another debut after 10 years, can’t wait! #TrailerTheMovie http://www.trailerthemovie.com.” The poster titled ‘Introducing Virat Kohli, Trailer: The movie’ says that the release date is September 28.

Excited to know more about this #TrailerTheMovie Virat Kohli is coming with this movie pic.twitter.com/ZWyJD3K86d — Aneeqa Rashid 🇮🇳 (@AneeqaRashid_) September 21, 2018

Everyone here is full on to the Curious guys! Come on Virat Kohli is in a movie, star in a marvel movie #TrailerTheMovie — Isha Saxsena (@IshaSaxsena) September 21, 2018

Hmmm… Virat Kohli in a movie. Is this really happening? #TrailerTheMovie pic.twitter.com/ohB2xMqjQE — Ravi Kapoor ☯️ (@RaviKapoor) September 21, 2018

Whatever the project is, it is set to clash with his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma’s movie ‘Sui Dhaaga: Made In India’.

Kohli, inarguably the biggest draw in world cricket, was rested after an 84-day tour of England where he emerged as top run-getter with 593 runs in five Tests. The 29-year-old Kohli has 6147 runs in 71 Tests with 23 centuries and 9779 runs in 211 ODIs, including 35 tons.

Kohli’s absence from Asia Cup has got BCCI into a head on collision with Asian Cricket Council after broadcasters Star expressed their displeasure. The BCCI, however, in a tersely worded reply to Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has made it clear that neither them or broadcasters have any say in national team selection matters.

