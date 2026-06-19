‘Hunger never dies’: Virat Kohli to play for RCB till 2030, says franchise CEO

Virat Kohli is expected to play for RCB at least until 2030, according to CEO Rajesh Menon. (CREIMAS)

Virat Kohli’s association with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru isn’t coming to a close anytime soon. After a 17-year wait, Kohli and RCB achieved the double in the Indian Premier League, winning back-to-back titles in 2025 and 2026.

And while the franchise’s ownership is set to change hands, Kohli’s relationship with RCB is expected to continue for at least another four years.

“RCB and Virat are different sides of the same coin,” RCB Ceo Rajesh Menon said in an interaction with CNBC TV18. “He has been the constant factor for RCB throughout. We have not seen him not being part of RCB even if he moves out of his cricketing career. We have to figure out.