Virat Kohli a century short of equalling Sachin Tendulkar’s record

Virat Kohli will start this decade with the possibility of adding yet another feat to his ever-growing collection against Australia. The Indian captain is just one century shy of equalling Sachin Tendulkar’s record of scoring the most ODI tons on home soil against Australia.

With 20 tons, Tendulkar holds the record for the highest number of centuries in one-day internationals on Indian soil against Australia.

The 31-year-old batsman will look to chase his icon’s feat and equal it against an Australian bowling attack that boasts the likes of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc. (What to watch for as India take on Australia)

Recently, Kohli became the fastest to reach 11,000 international runs in three formats as captain during India’s T20I series win over Sri Lanka.

Ahead of the first ODI against Australia in Mumbai, Kohli hinted that he is willing to tinker with his batting position to accommodate Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, and KL Rahul in the team.

“You obviously want to have the best players available and then choose from what the combination should be for the team. There might be a possibility that all three (Rohit, Shikhar, and Rahul) might play. It will be interesting to see what balance we want to take in on the field.”

“Yeah, big possibility. I would be very happy to do so. Look I am not possessive about where I play. I am not insecure about where I bat,” he concluded.

Virat Kohli has played in 242 ODI matches, scoring 11,609 runs at an average of 59.84. Along the way, he has hit 43 hundreds and 55 fifties at a strike-rate of 93.28.

