‘Some would find it threatening’: Michael Hussey lauds Virat Kohli for his stand on MS Dhoni

Michael Hussey said he tips his hat to Virat Kohli’s personality because of how he stuck by MS Dhoni after taking over as captain. (File Photo/BCCI) Michael Hussey said he tips his hat to Virat Kohli’s personality because of how he stuck by MS Dhoni after taking over as captain. (File Photo/BCCI)

Virat Kohli’s attitude towards former India skipper MS Dhoni shows the greatness of his personality, said Michael Hussey. Hussey said that some captains might have found it threatening to have a player like Dhoni, a former skipper with some historic achievements, in their team, but not Kohli.

“I think you got to give a lot of kudos to Virat Kohli, having someone like MS Dhoni still in the team who’s been, arguably, India’s most successful captain. Sometimes some people would find that threatening to still have that person in the team,” Hussey said in an episode of chat show Sony Ten’s Pit Stop on Sony India’s Facebook page.

“But I think that’s where you need to tip your hat to Virat and so you know he’s obviously got the personality to say ‘no, no I would like this guy around. I can learn from this guy, and he’s going to help me get down the better skipper and obviously have a better team’,” Hussey further said.

Kohli took over from Dhoni as Test captain in December 2014 and then as captain for all formats in 2017. Dhoni remained a permanent fixture in the team till the 2019 World Cup.

There have been question marks over Dhoni’s future since the World Cup last year. The 2020 IPL was being touted as the site of his comeback to the sport before it was postponed.

