There is a reason I can discuss life & not cricket with Williamson on the boundary line: Virat Kohli

The Indian cricket team visited India House in Wellington on Wednesday, ahead of the first Test against New Zealand which begins on February 20. The Test series will be part of the World Test Championship, wherein Virat Kohli-led India are at the top of the Test Championship table with 360 points. New Zealand are at number six with 60 points.

On the visit to India House, India captain Virat Kohli shared his experience and said: “I’m very honored to be hereafter being invited by the High Commissioner and we want to thank you for that.”

“Of all the tours we have coming to the High Commission is always a very special evening, because we get to spend time with people from India obviously, but we also get to meet a lot of people from the country we are in.”

“If we ever have to share our No 1 spot it would be New Zealand.”

“Something that we as a team have embraced over the last four years and we’ve reached a stage where every team want to beat us, New Zealand won’t be any different but the difference is that there won’t be any spite in it. That is one reason I can sit with Kane on the boundary line and have a conversation mid-game about life and not cricket.”

Ahead of the Test series against New Zealand, #TeamIndia visits the Indian High Commission in Wellington. 🇮🇳🇳🇿 Talking about mutual admiration and respect between the two countries, listen to what @imVkohli has to say👌. @IndiainNZ pic.twitter.com/H3i7i0z9AW — BCCI (@BCCI) February 19, 2020

It may be recalled here that India and New Zealand regular captain Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson did not play the fifth and final T20I at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui and were spotted sitting on the boundary hoardings together with water bottles beside them.

