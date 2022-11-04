‘Virat Kohli the player of the tournament and I still can’t work out how he hit that Rauf six’: Mark Taylor, Ian Chappell rave

It’s been nearly two weeks but not many are able to forget the two sixes by Virat Kohli against Haris Rauf in the game against Pakistan.

The former Australian captain Mark Taylor is one of them. When the host of ‘Wide World of Sports’ asked him about his statement that “Kohli is the player of the tournament”, Taylor nodded and dived into that six. Of the two sixes, Taylor is a fan of the first six.

“I still rate the one at MCG where he hit Haris Rauf for a six back over his head, off the back foot, with a straight bat,” Taylor said. “It still went 90 metres. I can’t still work it out how that ball went for a six.”

He then added, “I reckon if I hit that shot, mid-on would have been running in, diving in to take a catch!”

His co-panelist former Australian captain Ian Chappell also had his say on Kohli and that six.

“We did an interview with Virat Kohli, couple of years ago. It was a magnificent example of talking about the game. When we asked Virat about why don’t you use some of the fancy shots, he said, ‘I don’t want them to creep into my Test game’. That’s one of the amazing things about Virat Kohli. He makes all these runs at a very good rate, and he does it with normal cricketing shots,” Chappell said.

“Few [shots] elevate and he hit into the stands, that doesn’t mean it’s a slog. As Mark (Taylor) described, off the backfoot, hitting straight, it’s a cricket shot, except you don’t hit it in the air. But he did, and he did 90 metres!” Chappell said.