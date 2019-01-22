Virat Kohli captain of Test and ODI teams of the year, five Indian players featured

Indian players made up the bulk of ICC’s Test and ODI teams of the year. The Test team features three Indian players while the ODI team features four. Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli have been included in both. Kohli is named captain of both sides.

In addition to India, New Zealand and England have the most players in the team. Three New Zealand players feature in the Test XI and one in the ODI’s. While no England players have made it into the Test XI, four have made it to the ODI side.

Rohit Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav are the Indian players apart from Kohli and Bumrah to feature in the ODI XI while the Test XI includes Rishabh Pant.

ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year: Tom Latham (New Zealand), Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Virat Kohli (India) (capt), Henry Nicholls (New Zealand), Rishabh Pant (India) (wk), Jason Holder (Windies), Kagiso Rabada (South Africa), Nathan Lyon (Australia), Jasprit Bumrah (India), Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan)

ICC Men’s ODI team of the year: Rohit Sharma (India), Jonny Bairstow (England), Virat Kohli (India) (capt), Joe Root (England), Ross Taylor (New Zealand), Jos Buttler (England) (wk), Ben Stokes (England), Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Kuldeep Yadav (India), Jasprit Bumrah (India).

