Virat Kohli, Team India depart for month-long West Indies tour

Virat Kohli along with members of Team India departed for the month-long tour to the USA and West Indies from Mumbai on Monday. The Indian captain tweeted a group photograph which was captioned “Miami Bound.” From Miami, the men in blue will travel to Florida, where the first two T20Is will be held. Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan also tweeted a picture of him along with Rohit Sharma.

All set for West Indies with my partner – The Hit-man! 😎 @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/2ypHn8WNVR — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 29, 2019

Advertising

Before flying off to Miami, Kohli spoke at the pre-departure press conference and addressed reports of a rift between vice-captain Rohit Sharma and himself. Putting all rumours to rest, the skipper categorically refuted rumours of a rift with his deputy and opined that people were feeding off lies and being disrespectful to the players’ personal lives.

“I have heard a lot of things from the outside, If the atmosphere was not right then we would not have been able to come on top of ODI,” he said.

“We wouldn’t have had the kind of performances we’ve had if the dressing room atmosphere wasn’t a good one. The kind of performances we’ve had is only possible due to the camaraderie, trust, and understanding in our team,” he added.

Advertising

India’s squad for three T20Is: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

India’s squad for three ODIs: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini

India’s squad for two Tests: Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, C Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (WK) Wriddhiman Saha (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav