Watch: Virat Kohli talks about his love for bikes

India captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday talked about his love for bikes in a video uploaded on his official app. In the video, which appeared to be from a backstage shoot from an advertisement. Kohli, who was seen sitting on a motorbike, said, “I am feeling great. It has been a few months since I have been on a bike.”

He further talked about how he likes to go for long rides on bikes. “It’s always fun to ride when the roads are clear. I still enjoy the rides. I quite like going for the longest ride on the bike,” he added. He finished the video with a wink.

In another video uploaded prior to this, the right-handed batsman shared some of the funny moments from the advertisement shoot. In the clip, Kohli was seen fumbling while shooting for the ad.

Kohli had cut short his tour to New Zealand after the third ODI and missed out the final two ODIs and three-match T20I series, to keep an eye on his workload management prior to the World Cup.

Before the New Zealand tour, the batsman had played non-stop cricket from October to March. Kohli is expected to return to the Indian squad in the upcoming series against Australia starting from February 24, 2019.