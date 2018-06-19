Virat Kohli sweats it out in gym ahead of England tour

Virat Kohli during his workout session. (Source: Twitter) Virat Kohli during his workout session. (Source: Twitter)

Virat Kohli is leaving no stones unturned to remain fully fit ahead of India’s lengthy tour of England. Kohli on Tuesday posted pictures from his workout session on social media that read and said, “Today’s session included a lot of band work for lower body strengthening; including lateral band walk, monster walk and then striding a distance of 80 meters x 12 repetitions at speed of 16km/hr on treadmill. 15 second break between each stride and completing 2 sets of 12.”

Kohli was scheduled to fly to England in June to play for County side Surrey but the right-hander was ruled out after suffering a neck injury during the Indian Premier League.

Recently a video of Virat and wife Anushka Sharma went viral where the two were seen doing a workout session together. “Training together makes it even better! ♥️♥️♥️ @anushkasharma,” Kohli had posted.

The Indian team is scheduled to play two T20Is against Ireland that will be followed by three T20Is, three ODIs and five Tests in England. They last played in England in the final of the Champions Trophy last year and the first full bilateral tour since 2014.

