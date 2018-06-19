Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018

Virat Kohli sweats it out in gym ahead of England tour

Virat Kohli on Tuesday posted pictures from his workout session on social media.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: June 19, 2018 3:10:00 pm
Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli India, India Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli workout, Virat Kohli news, India vs England, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Virat Kohli during his workout session. (Source: Twitter)
Related News

Virat Kohli is leaving no stones unturned to remain fully fit ahead of India’s lengthy tour of England. Kohli on Tuesday posted pictures from his workout session on social media that read and said, “Today’s session included a lot of band work for lower body strengthening; including lateral band walk, monster walk and then striding a distance of 80 meters x 12 repetitions at speed of 16km/hr on treadmill. 15 second break between each stride and completing 2 sets of 12.”

Kohli was scheduled to fly to England in June to play for County side Surrey but the right-hander was ruled out after suffering a neck injury during the Indian Premier League.

Recently a video of Virat and wife Anushka Sharma went viral where the two were seen doing a workout session together. “Training together makes it even better! ♥️♥️♥️ @anushkasharma,” Kohli had posted.

The Indian team is scheduled to play two T20Is against Ireland that will be followed by three T20Is, three ODIs and five Tests in England. They last played in England in the final of the Champions Trophy last year and the first full bilateral tour since 2014.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
If I don’t get an answer from BCCI about why I haven’t got even an India A call in the last four years, then what’s the point of giving me awards 