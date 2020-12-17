Virat Kohli survives as Australia’s horror DRS run continues

Virat Kohli gloved the ball, as replays showed, but Australia did not go for a Review. (Screenshots)

Virat Kohli was the benefactor of Australia captain Tim Paine’s reluctance to take Reviews during the second session on Day 1 of the first Test match between India and Australia on Thursday.

Is this a little mark on Virat Kohli’s glove there? 🤔 Australia opted not to review… #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/t0Xaojls94 — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 17, 2020

Matthew Wade, at short leg, showed most interest as the Australians went up in appeal as the ball from Nathan Lyon kissed Kohli’s gloves on its way through to wicketkeeper Tim Paine. Kohli was seen having a word with the fielders. Australia did not go for the DRS.

“There is certainly a white mark there, was it there previously, or has that come from rubbing on top of the blade?” Adam Gilchrist said on Fox Cricket, as the replays started playing.

“Matt Wade was interested, the man under the helmet on the off-side was interested.

“What does Snicko say? There was a little wobble there, wasn’t there?”

“Definitely ball on glove,” former Australian quick Brett Lee added.

The Aussies choose not to review this caught behind on Kohli What do you think? 📺 Watch #AUSvIND Test on Fox Cricket or Kayo: https://t.co/WkUnotJdEQ 📝 Live blog: https://t.co/eE9bVDqltN 📱Match Centre: https://t.co/Vp5FiCPhTj pic.twitter.com/HZnjGbQaiJ — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) December 17, 2020

“I just thought there was a sheepishness about Kohli’s initial look. He felt something I think. They can turn a game,” said Kerry O’Keefe.

“I was a bit surprised they didn’t go up because remember you’ve got three DRS referrals allows in this series,” Harsha Bhogle added.

Paine’s reluctance to go for Reviews was alluded to a little later in the commentary box as well, as Cheteshwar Pujara was caught out after a dogged 43. Pujara started to walk back to the dressing before the umpire had raised his finger, prompting the commentators to say Pujara had given it away by walking early.

