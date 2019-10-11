Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag to hit most Test double centuries for India

Virat Kohli on Friday broke the record of the most double centuries in Test cricket by an Indian cricketer at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Kohli scored his seventh double century in Test cricket surpassing Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar’s tally of six 200-plus innings scores.

The Indian skipper also equalled England’s Wally Hammond and Mahela Jayawardene’s number of double centuries in Test cricket. He is now fourth on the list of most double hundreds in Test career behind Don Bradman (12), Kumar Sangakkara (11) and Brian Lara (9).

The 30-year-old also completed 1,000 Test runs against South Africa becoming the fastest Indian to do so (19 innings). He surpassed Sehwag, who took 20 innings to reach the milestone.

Kohli broke Bradman’s record of most 150-plus scores as a captain. Kohli now has nine 150-plus scores as a captain surpassing Bradman’s tally of eight.

With his seventh double century, Kohli became the seventh Indian batsman to score 7,000 Test runs.

Earlier, he also became the second-fastest Indian and fourth-fastest overall to 26 Test centuries. His 178-run partnership with Ajinkya Rahane is the highest fourth-wicket partnership for India vs South Africa.