Virat Kohli surpasses AB de Villiers to break another ODI record

Virat Kohli scored 71 in the last ODI against England. (Source: Reuters) Virat Kohli scored 71 in the last ODI against England. (Source: Reuters)

India captain Virat Kohli added another feather to his hat on Tuesday when he surpassed AB de Villiers to become the fastest batsman to score 3000 ODI runs as skipper. Kohli achieved the feat during his 71-run knock against England in Leeds in just 49 innings while De Villiers achieved the feat in 60 innings. The other names that are included in this list are MS Dhoni (70 innings), Sourav Ganguly (74 innings), Graeme Smith and Misbah-ul-Haq (83 innings) and Sanath Jayasuriya and Ricky Ponting (84 innings).

Kohli looked in brilliant form on Tuesday before he was castled by a perfect leg-spin delivery from Adil Rashid, who tossed up the ball and it moved away from the right-hander after pitching to break Kohli’s defence and uproot the off-stump. India eventually lost the match and the series to England after Test skipper Joe Root’s unbeaten 100 and captain Eoin Morgan’s 88* guided them home by 8 wickets while chasing 257.

The visitors started off the tour well winning the T20I series against Ireland and England respectively and followed this by a victory in the first ODI of the three-match series against England. But they soon lost the plot and lost the remaining ODIs to face a defeat in the series. This was the first time when India lost an ODI bilateral series against Virat Kohli’s captaincy.

India will now face England in five-match Test series scheduled to begin from August 1. Selectors named an 18-man squad on Wednesday where Rishabh Pant got maiden Test call-up.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd