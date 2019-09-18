Watch: Virat Kohli takes stunning one-handed catch vs South Africa

Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja produced two stunning pieces of fielding in consecutive overs in the 2nd T20I against South Africa in Mohali on Wednesday to leave South Africa in a spot of bother.

In the 12th over of the match, it was skipper Kohli who ran in from mid-off and took a blinder to get Quinton de Kock out. He stretched his hands out, keeping his eyes fixed on the ball till the last moment, plucking the ball with his left hand.

I’ve already seen one of the catches of the season. Brilliant from Virat. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 18, 2019

He also ensured that the ball did not pop out of his hand when he hit the ground. In celebration, Kohli let out a fist pump, as commentators went wild over the athleticism displayed by the skipper.

Right in the next over, it was Jadeja who produced a catch to match Kohli’s feat of athleticism. As new batsman Rassie van der Dussen nudged back a delivery to Jadeja, who was bowling the 12th over, he leapt to his right and pulled off another spectacular catch – the second in as many overs.

From 88/1 in the 12th over, South Africa suddenly found themselves at 90/3 in the 13th over.

Great catch by @imjadeja too. Amazing how much India’s fielding has improved in the last decade! Reflected in results and ranking across formats — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 18, 2019

South Africa have reached 122/3 after 16 overs in Mohali.