Watch: Virat Kohli takes stunning catch on another bad day for Indian fielders

Virat Kohli might have been on the losing side as India again dropped a few catches and came up with a few patchy pieces of work in the field as West Indies won the 2nd T20I in Thiruvananathapuram on Sunday, but the Indian skipper was responsible for one of the most sensational pieces of fielding.

“It was one of those catches that just got stuck in the hands. It came out of the lights a little, but I committed to the ball, stretched both hands – last match I went with just one hand,” Kohli said of the catch at the post-match presentation ceremony.

In the 14th over, as Shimron Hetmyer gave charge, he smashed two consecutive sixes off Ravindra Jadeja. Kohli ran in from the outfield to have a chat with Jadeja just before the delivery which produced the stunning catch.

Hetmyer went for a powerful slog again. This time, Kohli ran in to his right, stretched every part of himself to take the catch, and then took a tumble as his momentum took him forward – still managing to grasp on to the ball.

West Indies, however, would romp home to victory with 9 balls to spare. India and West Indies will clash in the third and final T20I of the series in Mumbai on Wednesday.

