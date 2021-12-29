scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
‘Finally…’: Virat Kohli caught on stump mic using iconic WWE catchphrase to welcome back Bumrah

When Jasprit Bumrah returned on the field after an injury, Virat Kohli uttered an iconic catchphrase from former WWE superstar The Rock.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: December 29, 2021
virat kohli jasprit bumrahStump mic caught India captain Virat Kohli using The Rock’s iconic WWE catchphrase. (File/AP)

Indian Test captain Virat Kohli is quite the livewire on the field and even if he without the bat one can never keep him out of action. In one such episode on Day 3 of the first Test between India and South Africa in Centurion, the stump mic caught Kohli using an iconic catchphrase from former WWE star The Rock. This was after pacer Jasprit Bumrah made his way back onto the field after sustaining an injury.

India didn’t even feel the temporary loss to injury of pace spearhead Bumrah (2-16) as Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur ran through the Proteas line-up to give India the ascendancy again.

Bumrah had landed awkwardly on his right ankle during a follow-through in only his sixth over and missed much of the second session having treatment in the dressing room. He returned and provided two of the South African wickets and a huge sigh of relief for the India team for the rest of the series.

The pacer was welcomed in a unique way by Indian skipper Kohli, which was heard on the stump mic. “Finally, the Rock has come back,” Kohli was heard saying and unsurprisingly, the comment went viral.

Meanwhile, even though India plunged quickly from 272/3 to 327 all out in the morning session at SuperSport Park, it still had enough runs in the bank from its fabulous first-day batting effort to take command.

