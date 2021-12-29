‘Finally…’: Virat Kohli caught on stump mic using iconic WWE catchphrase to welcome back Bumrah

Indian Test captain Virat Kohli is quite the livewire on the field and even if he without the bat one can never keep him out of action. In one such episode on Day 3 of the first Test between India and South Africa in Centurion, the stump mic caught Kohli using an iconic catchphrase from former WWE star The Rock. This was after pacer Jasprit Bumrah made his way back onto the field after sustaining an injury.

India didn’t even feel the temporary loss to injury of pace spearhead Bumrah (2-16) as Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur ran through the Proteas line-up to give India the ascendancy again.

Bumrah had landed awkwardly on his right ankle during a follow-through in only his sixth over and missed much of the second session having treatment in the dressing room. He returned and provided two of the South African wickets and a huge sigh of relief for the India team for the rest of the series.

The pacer was welcomed in a unique way by Indian skipper Kohli, which was heard on the stump mic. “Finally, the Rock has come back,” Kohli was heard saying and unsurprisingly, the comment went viral.

*No context Virat Kohli*

Kohli in over break: “Finally the Rock has come back”#INDvSA — The Cricket Statistician (@CricketSatire) December 28, 2021

“finally, the rock has come back” – Kohli on Bumrah’s return 😂#BoxingDayTest — Atanuu Agarrwal (@aagarrw) December 28, 2021

Bumrah comes back to bowl after a lengthy break. Kohli: FINALLY, THE ROCK HAS COME BACK!! Referring to this epic comeback line by Rock, who came back to WWE in 2011 after a 8-year hiatus. Absolute goosebumps to hear Kohli say that! What a reference! Virat um WWE fan polarku!😂 pic.twitter.com/EHe9waR4Qa — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) December 28, 2021

Meanwhile, even though India plunged quickly from 272/3 to 327 all out in the morning session at SuperSport Park, it still had enough runs in the bank from its fabulous first-day batting effort to take command.