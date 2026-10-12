Watching Virat Kohli, Steve Smith tackle spin: Australia A star’s secret to dominating India A

Nathan McSweeney was the highest scorer for Australia A as they ended their tour of India with a 2-1 win in a 50-over series against India A in Puducherry. McSweeney finished with 194 runs in three innings at an average of 64.66. The 27-year-old spoke about how he prepared for the conditions and it included studying how some of the greats of the game have gone about their business in India.

“I think obviously coming to India as, an Australian, it’s a heavy spin focus and you try and work hard and watch the great Indian players on how they play spin,” McSweeney told the host broadcaster after the white-ball series ended on Sunday.