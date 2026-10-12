Watching Virat Kohli, Steve Smith tackle spin: Australia A star’s secret to dominating India A

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Nathan McSweeney was the highest scorer for Australia A as they ended their tour of India with a 2-1 win in a 50-over series against India A in Puducherry. McSweeney finished with 194 runs in three innings at an average of 64.66. The 27-year-old spoke about how he prepared for the conditions and it included studying how some of the greats of the game have gone about their business in India.
“I think obviously coming to India as, an Australian, it’s a heavy spin focus and you try and work hard and watch the great Indian players on how they play spin,” McSweeney told the host broadcaster after the white-ball series ended on Sunday.
“[Watching] Virat Kohli on YouTube trying to study how he goes about it, Steve Smith, other Australians that have come over and done really well. So, there’s plenty of analysts and data that we are given as well. So, it’s nice to action that out in the middle and execute it fairly well.”
Widely rated as one of the greatest ODI batsmen of all-time, Kohli is currently enjoying late resurgence in his career. He has played 133 ODIs in India in which he has scored 7035 runs at an average of 62.81 with 28 centuries and 36 half-centuries.
Smith’s ODI record in India may not be consistent with his high standards – 838 runs in 29 matches at an average of 38.09 with one century and six half-centuries – but it’s a different story in Test cricket. In the 10 Tests that Smith has played in India thus far, the 37-year-old has scored 805 runs at an average of 50.31 with three centuries and a half-century. He is set to add to that number later this year when Australia tour India for a five-match Test series.
McSweeney managed to throw India A’s spinners off their lines with his adept footwork. “I’m very pleased to come over here in good conditions and spend some time in the middle, which is always nice and a series win in India is no easy feat by any international team coming over,” McSweeney said. “It’s a very tough place to come and play cricket against tough competition always. So, yeah, well done to our boys and it’s nice to get a series win.”
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