Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

‘It is like bowling to Tendulkar’: Allan Donald shares his thoughts on Virat Kohli

India is all set to face Bangladesh in the 2nd Test Match at Dhaka on Thursday.

Kohli and Tendulkar. (File)
Ahead of the second Test between India and Bangladesh, bowling coach Allan Donald anticipated that his side will continue some of the good work from the previous game, especially, dismissing Virat Kohli early in his innings.

According to Donald getting Kohli out cheaply in Chattogram was a prized moment, quite akin to getting Tendulkar out in the yesteryears.

“They are the prized wickets aren’t they, it is like bowling to (Sachin) Tendulkar. You know when that man walks into the crease the value of getting it right is absolutely paramount,” Donald told reporters on the eve of the game.

“So when the great Virat Kohli steps out and you miss a chance against him, you are going to suffer because they don’t give many chances after that. I thought we have been very good against him and KL and hopefully that will continue. Virat is hungry, he wants to leave the series with a hundred under his belt,” he added.

Bangladesh will take on India at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur. They will also have the services of skipper Shakib Al Hasan who will be fit to roll his arm over in the final Test.

“Good news is that Shakib is good to go. Looking at the pitch, I think he will very much come into play,”

“Shakib is okay, he will bowl. He was bruised and battered in the one-day game here, but he has gone through that. He is available for selection, and available to bowl,” said the South African pace legend.

“We want to win. It doesn’t matter where you play India, you put that in your highest order of achievements. We know 150 didn’t cut it for us.

“We have spoken about the values of our partnership. We need to be much more resilient, which we showed in the second innings. We are desperate to win. A lot of people including me want to go home for a delayed Christmas with a win under our belt,” said Donald.

First published on: 21-12-2022 at 05:35:30 pm
