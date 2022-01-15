‘Every thing has to come to a halt’: Virat Kohli steps down as Test captain

Updated: January 15, 2022 7:29:47 pm
Virat Kohli, on Saturday, stepped down from Test match captaincy. He led India in 68 matches and has been the most successful captain with 40 wins.
Kohli was appointed Test captain back in 2014 when M S Dhoni stepped down in the middle of the series against Australia. “Every thing has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test captain of India, it’s now. There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey but there has never been lack of effort or lack of belief,” Kohli wrote in a statement which he posted on Twitter, taking everyone by surprise.
His shock announcement came a day after India lost the Test series in South Africa 1-2. Kohli led India to the top of world rankings and during his tenure, the team recorded a memorable series win in Australia.
The 33-year old had recently quit as T20 captain and was later sacked at ODI captain by the BCCI.
Virat Kohli’s full statement:
“It’s been 7 years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance every day to take the team in the righ direction. I’ve done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there. Every thing has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test Captain of India, it’s now.
There have been many ups and also some downs along th journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief. I have always believed in giving my 120 percent in everything I do, and if I can’t do that, I know it’s not the right thing to do. I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team.”
I want to thank the BCCI for giving me the opportunity t lead my country for such a long period of time and mor importantly to all the teammates who bought into th vision I had for the team from day one and never gave up in any situation. You guys have made this journey s memorable and beautiful. To Ravi Bhai and the suppor group who were the engine behind this vehicle that move us upwards in Test Cricket consistently, you all have played a massive role in bringing this vision to life.”
Lastly, a big thank you to MS Dhoni who believed in me as a Captain and found me to be an able individual who could take Indian Cricket forward.”
