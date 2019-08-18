Virat Kohli to have stand named after him in Delhi stadium

Virat Kohli will have a stand named after him at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, the Delhi cricket board announced on Sunday. Kohli will be the youngest active cricketer to be bestowed with the honour of a stand being named after him.

DDCA president @RajatSharmaLive and Apex Council decide to name one Stand of Ferozshah Kotla stadium as ‘Virat Kohli Stand’ in honour of his achievements. @imVkohli joins @virendersehwag @BishanBedi @chopraanjum, Mohinder Amarnath and MAK Pataudi in elite list at the Kotla — DDCA (@delhi_cricket) August 18, 2019

Sachin Tendulkar had a stand named after him at the Wankhede in 2002, while MS Dhoni has a stand named after him in the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi.

At the Feroz Shah Kotla, Bishan Singh Bedi and Mohinder Amarnath already have stands after their names, but this honour was bestowed upon them much after their retirement.

“Virat Kohli’s outstanding contribution to world cricket has done DDCA proud. We are happy to honour him for achieving certain milestones and unbeatable captaincy record,” DDCA President Rajat Sharma said in a statement on Sunday.

This was announced on the occasion of the eleventh anniversary of Kohli’s international debut. Kohli had made his debut in an ODI against Sri Lanka on August 18, 2008.

“To cherish these memories, DDCA wanted to dedicate a stand in his name. I am sure the ‘Virat Kohli Stand’ will be a source of inspiration for Delhi’s young cricketers. We are also delighted that Team India is not only led by a Delhi player but it also has a opening batsman (Shikhar Dhawan), a wicket keeper (Rishabh Pant) and a lead bowler (Ishant Sharma),” added the DDCA statement.

Virender Sehwag and Anjum Chopra also have gates named after them at the stadium.