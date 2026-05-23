Virat Kohli snubs Travis Head handshake in RCB defeat, SRH star has last laugh on field

Virat Kohli refused to shake hands with Travis Head after their fiery exchange during the SRH-RCB match in Hyderabad. (CREIMAS/X)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru slumped to a stinging 55-run defeat against SunRisers Hyderabad in their final IPL 2026 league-stage game. Still, Virat Kohli was once again in the spotlight as his combative mood grabbed eyeballs after the match. After a prolonged on-field clash with SRH opener Travis Head during RCB’s monumental 256-run chase, Kohli refused a customary post-match handshake with the Aussie, the clip going viral on social media late on Friday night.

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Kohli, who first shook hands with SRH captain Pat Cummins and wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan, walked past Head’s extended hand after the match, affirming that the former India captain had not wiped off the earlier incidents from his mind.