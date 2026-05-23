Virat Kohli snubs Travis Head handshake in RCB defeat, SRH star has last laugh on field

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru slumped to a stinging 55-run defeat against SunRisers Hyderabad in their final IPL 2026 league-stage game. Still, Virat Kohli was once again in the spotlight as his combative mood grabbed eyeballs after the match. After a prolonged on-field clash with SRH opener Travis Head during RCB’s monumental 256-run chase, Kohli refused a customary post-match handshake with the Aussie, the clip going viral on social media late on Friday night.
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Kohli, who first shook hands with SRH captain Pat Cummins and wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan, walked past Head’s extended hand after the match, affirming that the former India captain had not wiped off the earlier incidents from his mind.
Virat Kohli refused handshake with Travis Head, as both had some heat moments between the game. SRH vs RCB ☠️ #ViratKohli #RCB #IPL #SRHvsRCB pic.twitter.com/7j6kdaCyxB
— 𝐙𝐮𝐛𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐑🕊 (@iiZub22) May 22, 2026
The exchange between Kohli and Head began early on in the second innings. When his opening partner, Venkatesh Iyer, took down SRH wrist-spinner Shivang Kumar with a string of boundaries in the third over, Kohli was seen exchanging a few words with Head.
The 37-year-old was seen urging Head to come over and roll his arm, while also taking a jibe at him by making the Impact Sub signal with crossed arms. Head, who has scored 393 runs in 14 games, has been constantly deployed as SRH’s Impact player this season.
#ViratKohli 🆚 #TravisHead 🥵🤯
Tensions rise in high voltage clash🔥#TATAIPL Race to Playoffs 2026 👉 #SRHvRCB | LIVE NOW ➡️https://t.co/52qPTW2gSO pic.twitter.com/JOiWaxNW6T
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 22, 2026
Kohli’s fired up avatar, however, did not hold ground for long as he fell for 15 off 11 deliveries against seamer Sakib Hussain. SRH skipper Cummins did bring on Head to bowl one over as was suggested by Kohli during his stay in the middle. The part-time off-spinner made an instant impact by bagging the prized scalp of RCB captain Rajat Patidar who fell on 56 in the 19th over. RCB eventually fell short by 55 runs, finishing exactly at 200 for four in 20 overs.
By avoiding a defeat in excess of 90 runs, RCB still held onto their top spot on the standings, securing their Qualifier 1 berth against Gujarat Titans. Kohli and Co. will return to action in the first Playoffs match in Dharamsala on Tuesday.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.