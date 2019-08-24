Virat Kohli sledges Miguel Cummins as he plays second slowest duck in Test history

Virat Kohli was not very impressed as Miguel Cummins got his name into the records books on Day 3 of the 1st Test between India and West Indies – by playing out the second longest duck in the history of Test cricket.

As Cummins blocked his way to a 45-ball duck, with Jason Holder taking on the responsibility of scoring runs at the other end, Kohli walked up to the pitch and said with a smile – “Take the game forward, you are playing in West Indies, not in India.”

The attempted sledge was heard on the stump mic, the amusement of many. It had no effect on Cummins, however, as he continued blocking.

Cummins’s 95-minute duck is the second longest time spect at the crease without scoring in Test cricket. The record of the longest duck still belongs to Geoff Allott of New Zealand, who survived for 101 minutes before falling for zero against South Africa in 1999.

This is also the second longest duck in terms of balls faced since 2000. James Anderson, who faced 55 balls for a duck vs Sri Lanka in 2014, is the only person who played more balls without scoring than Cummins.

This is the longest duck in terms of balls faced by a West Indies player.