‘Conveniently quiet now’: Virat Kohli slams critics after Cristiano Ronaldo’s performance against PSG

Cristiano Ronaldo gave fans a reminder of his talent when he scored twice in a friendly on Thursday, leading a team made up of players from Al Nassr and Al Hilal against Lionel Messi’s Paris St Germain (PSG).

Ronaldo, who will makes his competitive debut for Al Nassr against Al Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League on Sunday, scored a flawless penalty and followed it up with his trademark ‘Siu’ celebration before striking again from a rebound as he ticked off a new chapter in his career a month after a disappointing World Cup campaign.

Though his side suffered a 5-4 defeat, the highly-anticipated contest offered much entertainment to fans as long-time rivals Ronaldo and Messi shared the pitch together for possibly the last time.

His performance led to Virat Kohli to pay tribute to Ronaldo on his Instagram story, while lashing out at “football experts” who have criticised Ronaldo on his performances.

“Still doing it at the highest level at 38. The football experts sitting and criticising him every week for attention are conveniently quiet now that he’s put in this kind of performance against one of the top clubs in the world. And he was apparently finished,” said Kohli, who is a big fan of Ronaldo’s work ethics and fitness regime, in his story on Instagram.

Behind every successful person, there is an inspiration and Virat Kohli credits Cristiano Ronaldo with inspiring him. An avid football fan, the Indian skipper said he draws inspiration from the Portuguese star.