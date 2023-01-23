Kohli, SKY, Hardik make it into ICC men’s T20 team of the year; Mandhana, Richa, Deepti and Renuka announced in women’s team

ICC announced the men’s and women’s T20I teams of the year for the year 2022 with Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya making it into the men’s team while Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma and Renuka Singh getting into the women’s XI.

Kohli scored 781 runs with a strike rate average of 138.23 in 2022 and ended up with eight fifties and his first T20I century of his career. Suryakumar Yadav has been arguably the best T20 batter for India for the last year and scored 1164 runs at a mind-boggling strike rate of 187.44. He registered nine fifties and two blistering hundreds during this phase.

2022 has been a coming of age for Hardik Pandya with the star all-rounder scoring 607 runs at an average of 33.72 and a strike rate of 145.91 with two fifties. With the ball, he picked up 20 wickets with an economy of 8.50.

The ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year 2022 is here 👀 Is your favourite player in the XI? #ICCAwards — ICC (@ICC) January 23, 2023

Indian opener Mandhana scored 594 runs at a strike rate of 133.48 getting five fifties in 2022 while playing a pivotal role in the team’s success last year with her blistering starts.

Deepti Sharma has been exceptional for the team last year both with the bat and ball. She scored 370 runs at a strike rate of 136.02 and picked up 29 wickets at economy a tad under a run-a-ball.

If Smriti was the chief destructor with the bat, Renuka Singh did it with the new ball. She picked up 22 wickets last year with an average of 23.95 and a miserly economy.

🇮🇳 x 4

🇦🇺 x 3

🇳🇿 🇵🇰 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇱🇰 x 1 Unveiling the ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year 2022 🤩 #ICCAwards — ICC (@ICC) January 23, 2023

Wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh accumulated 259 runs in 18 matches with a strike rate of 150, smashing 13 sixes with the bat and showcasing incredible flair from lower down the order. Her best came at Brabourne against Australia when she smashed an unbeaten 40 in just 19 balls to lift India to a good total.

ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Year: Jos Buttler (C/WK), Mohammad Rizwan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Glenn Philips, Sikandar Raza, Hardik Pandya, Sam Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga, Haris Rauf, Josh Little.

ICC Women’s T2OI Team of the Year: Smriti Mandhana, Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine (C), Ash Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Nida Dar, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Sophie Ecclestone, Inoka Ranaweera, Renuka Singh.