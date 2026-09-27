Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill tons guide India to 8-wicket win over West Indies

Virat Kohli of India and Shubman Gill of India during the 1st ODI match between India and West Indies at the Sports Hub International Cricket Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram India on September 27, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill both scored centuries while Kuldeep Yadav chipped in with 4 wickets as India dismantled West Indies by 8 wickets in the 1st ODI at Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Kohli, who brought up his 15000 ODI runs in the match, and Gill brought up a 151-run partnership as the West Indies bowling attack could not contain them.

Gill, who was dropped on 11 made West Indies pay with a 108-ball 110 innings while chase master Kohli showed his mettle one again bringing up 139 runs in 88 deliveries, staying unbeaten with Ruturaj Gaikwad till the end. Rohit Sharma had started off the run chase with his vintage aggressive play but fell to Alzarri Joseph for 32. Roston Chase would then eventually get rid of Gill but Kohli and Gaikwad calmly got India over the finishing line.