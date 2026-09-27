Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill tons guide India to 8-wicket win over West Indies

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Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill both scored centuries while Kuldeep Yadav chipped in with 4 wickets as India dismantled West Indies by 8 wickets in the 1st ODI at Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Kohli, who brought up his 15000 ODI runs in the match, and Gill brought up a 151-run partnership as the West Indies bowling attack could not contain them.
Gill, who was dropped on 11 made West Indies pay with a 108-ball 110 innings while chase master Kohli showed his mettle one again bringing up 139 runs in 88 deliveries, staying unbeaten with Ruturaj Gaikwad till the end. Rohit Sharma had started off the run chase with his vintage aggressive play but fell to Alzarri Joseph for 32. Roston Chase would then eventually get rid of Gill but Kohli and Gaikwad calmly got India over the finishing line.
Earlier, Kuldeep’s sorcery mitigated a maiden 50-over format hundred by Justin Greaves as India restricted the West Indies to an underwhelming 295 for seven. Greaves (101, 108b) and his opening partner John Campbell (62, 60b) added 135 runs in 19.2 overs as the West Indies appeared to have primed for a far bigger total than the eventual one they managed after being asked to bat.
But Kuldeep (4/40) conjured some magic on a track that offered a smidgeon of assistance to spinners, curtailing the run of Windies batters. The left-arm wrist spinner was equally brainy too on the day.
After keeping Campbell guessing with two wide deliveries on the off-stump, Kuldeep fired one in fuller and the left-handed batter’s miscued sweep ended in Prasidh Krishna’s hands at mid-on.
It was a huge relief for India as Campbell, who hammered Ravindra Jadeja for a four and two sixes in his first over en route to a 49-ball fifty, was settling in for a bigger knock. Kuldeep soon dealt a severe blow, dismissing Shai Hope. The West Indies captain was deceived by the subtle change in line by Kuldeep, skying him to Jadeja near point. Centurion Greaves and promising Jewel Andrew fell in successive balls to Kuldeep. The 31-year-old managed to sneak the ball under Greaves’s sweep and the DRS umpire upheld the bowlers’ shout for a leg before wicket.
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