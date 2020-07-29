‘We knew it was his last chance’: Virat Kohli on lifting Sachin Tendulkar on shoulders after 2011 World Cup win

India players (Harbhajan Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina and Piyush Chawla pictured) loft Sachin Tendulkar as they take a victory lap after winning the 2011 World Cup (File Photo/BCCI) India players (Harbhajan Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina and Piyush Chawla pictured) loft Sachin Tendulkar as they take a victory lap after winning the 2011 World Cup (File Photo/BCCI)

Virat Kohli said everyone’s feelings after having won the 2011 World Cup final were centred around Sachin Tendulkar, out of gratitude for the years of service he had given Indian cricket.

Speaking on an episode of ‘Open nets with Mayank’, Kohli told Mayank Agarwal, “Firstly my feeling was of gratitude that we had won the World Cup. I felt absolute joy. But invariably everyone’s feeling was centred around “Paaji” (Sachin Tendulkar) because we knew this was his last chance to win the World Cup.”

The much awaited Part 2 featuring King Kohli on #OpenNetsWithMayank is OUT NOW. In this candid chat with @mayankcricket, @imVkohli reminisces some good old days, opens up about some of his life changing moments and more…

India victory against Sri Lanka in Mumbai in the 2011 final had been followed by the players lifting Sachin on their shoulders and going on a victory lap around the ground.

Kohli said all the players wanted to give something back to the ‘Master Blaster’ for inspiring generations of cricketers and they thought that carrying him around the ground would be the ideal gesture.

“Whatever he had done for the country for so many years, ‘n’ number of games he has contributed to India’s winning cause and given us all motivation and inspiration,” said the Indian skipper.

“This was that gift from all of those people for him because he kept giving, giving, giving for India and I thought what better way at his home ground to realise his dream and then he gets a lap of honour. So, we felt like this is the ideal thing to do for him, and we went ahead and did it,” he said.

