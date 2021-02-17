Virat Kohli should be banned for Ahmedabad Tests: David Lloyd

Virat Kohli should be given a three-match ban and he should not be allowed to play in the Ahmedabad Tests against England, said former English cricketer, coach and commentator David Lloyd.

Writing in his column for Daily Mail, Lloyd said: “(How can) the captain of a national team be allowed to criticise, berate, intimidate and ridicule an official on the pitch? Kohli certainly shouldn’t be playing in Ahmedabad next week. (He should miss) the next three Tests.”

The incident Lloyd referred to happened on Day 3, as India reviewed a not-out decision against Joe Root in the final over of the day. Kohli reacted furiously when his opposite number was reprieved on umpire’s call. Replays showed that the point of impact was umpire’s call, thus saving Root.

Former England captains Michael Vaughan and Nasser Hussain were among those who strongly criticised Kohli’s act of confronting the umpire.

Lloyd further said in his column that the lack of action from match referee Javagal Srinath “beggars belief”.

“The lack of any action from match referee Javagal Srinath sitting there in his nice air-conditioned room beggars belief. Three and a half days and he has said nothing,” he said.