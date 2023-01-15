scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

Virat Kohli gets to his 74th international century in 3rd ODI against Sri Lanka

Kohli also broke into the list of top 5 batters to have the most ODI runs in history, leapfrogging Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene. He is now only behind Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, Ricky Ponting and Sanath Jayasuriya in the elite list.

India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the third one-day international cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram, India, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
Listen to this article
Virat Kohli gets to his 74th international century in 3rd ODI against Sri Lanka
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Virat Kohli brought up his 46th ODI century against Sri Lanka in Greenfield International Stadium on Sunday. Kohli is now just four ODI centuries away from breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most hundreds in the format. Kohli has 46 ODI centuries, whereas Tendulkar has scored 49 ODI hundreds in his career.

This was also his  74th hundred in international cricket. He took 10 fours and 1 six to reach his latest ton. He also broke Tendulkar’s record for most centuries at home with 21 hundreds to his name at home now.

Kohli also broke into the list of top 5 batters to have the most ODI runs in history, leapfrogging Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardene. He is now only behind Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, Ricky Ponting and Sanath Jayasuriya in the elite list.

Kohli had ended his ODI century drought during India’s tour of Bangladesh in the fag end of last year. The number 3 batter had remained century-less for 1214 days.

Kohli will likely break more ODI records as India has a packed ODI calendar in the 10-month window in the build-up to the World Cup in October-November.

Earlier, India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka in the third ODI on Sunday. India made two changes as Hardik Pandya and Umran Malik made way for Suryakumar Yadav and Washington Sundar in the playing XI.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Steady rise in Indian students in US staying on for job training
Steady rise in Indian students in US staying on for job training
Auto Expo & its electrifying makeover: The difference that 3 years ca...
Auto Expo & its electrifying makeover: The difference that 3 years ca...
Hear the daughter
Hear the daughter
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: Faceless or Rahul in 2024
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: Faceless or Rahul in 2024

Sri Lanka also made a couple of changes, bringing in Ashen Bandara and Jeffrey Vandersay for Dhananjaya de Silva and Dunith Wellalage. India are leading the three-match series 2-0.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-01-2023 at 16:49 IST
Next Story

Esha Deol joins cast of film Main, co-starring Breathe star Amit Sadh

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 15: Latest News
close