Virat Kohli gets to his 74th international century in 3rd ODI against Sri Lanka

Virat Kohli brought up his 46th ODI century against Sri Lanka in Greenfield International Stadium on Sunday. Kohli is now just four ODI centuries away from breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most hundreds in the format. Kohli has 46 ODI centuries, whereas Tendulkar has scored 49 ODI hundreds in his career.

This was also his 74th hundred in international cricket. He took 10 fours and 1 six to reach his latest ton. He also broke Tendulkar’s record for most centuries at home with 21 hundreds to his name at home now.

Kohli also broke into the list of top 5 batters to have the most ODI runs in history, leapfrogging Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardene. He is now only behind Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, Ricky Ponting and Sanath Jayasuriya in the elite list.

Kohli had ended his ODI century drought during India’s tour of Bangladesh in the fag end of last year. The number 3 batter had remained century-less for 1214 days.

Kohli will likely break more ODI records as India has a packed ODI calendar in the 10-month window in the build-up to the World Cup in October-November.

Earlier, India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka in the third ODI on Sunday. India made two changes as Hardik Pandya and Umran Malik made way for Suryakumar Yadav and Washington Sundar in the playing XI.

Sri Lanka also made a couple of changes, bringing in Ashen Bandara and Jeffrey Vandersay for Dhananjaya de Silva and Dunith Wellalage. India are leading the three-match series 2-0.