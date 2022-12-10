Virat Kohli scores 72nd international century, surpasses Ricky Ponting’s record

Virat Kohli made the most of the early reprieve and scored his 44th ODI century. Kohli slammed 11 boundaries and two sixes on his way en route to his century.

Kohli also ended his three years long drought. His triple-figure mark in the ODI was against West Indies in 2019.

𝐂𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐔𝐑𝐘 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐕𝐈𝐑𝐀𝐓 𝐊𝐎𝐇𝐋𝐈 💥💯 He brings up his 44th ODI ton off 85 deliveries. He goes past Ricky Ponting to be second on the list in most number of centuries in international cricket. Live – https://t.co/HGnEqtZJsM #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/ohSZTEugfD — BCCI (@BCCI) December 10, 2022

The right-handed batter also slammed his 72nd hundred in international cricket to go past Australian legend Ricky Ponting, who has 71 centuries. Kohli also completed 1000 ODI runs in Bangladesh, becoming the second player to amass the run tally in the country after Australia’s Shane Watson. He now has 1000-plus runs in three different nations outside home – Australia and England being the other two.

Kohli put on 290 runs for the second with Ishan Kishan, who made history by becoming the seventh batsman in one-day international cricket to hit a double century and the fastest to achieve the feat.

The left-hander, who reached the double century in 126 balls after hitting nine sixes and 24 fours, joins Rohit Sharma, Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar as the only other Indians to have scored 200 runs or more in an ODI innings.

By the time Taskin Ahmed was able to get him out, Kishan had notched up 210 runs – joining Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman on the fifth-highest score in men’s ODI cricket, 54 runs behind Rohit’s record of 264.