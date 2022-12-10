scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 10, 2022

Virat Kohli scores 72nd international century, surpasses Ricky Ponting’s record

Virat Kohli scored his 44th ODI century in the third ODI against Bangladesh.

Virat Kohli celebrates scoring a century during the third one day international cricket match between Bangladesh and India . (AP)

Virat Kohli made the most of the early reprieve and scored his 44th ODI century. Kohli slammed 11 boundaries and two sixes on his way en route to his century.

Kohli also ended his three years long drought. His triple-figure mark in the ODI was against West Indies in 2019.

The right-handed batter also slammed his 72nd hundred in international cricket to go past Australian legend Ricky Ponting, who has 71 centuries. Kohli also completed 1000 ODI runs in Bangladesh, becoming the second player to amass the run tally in the country after Australia’s Shane Watson. He now has 1000-plus runs in three different nations outside home – Australia and England being the other two.

Kohli put on 290 runs for the second with Ishan Kishan, who made history by becoming the seventh batsman in one-day international cricket to hit a double century and the fastest to achieve the feat.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

The left-hander, who reached the double century in 126 balls after hitting nine sixes and 24 fours, joins Rohit Sharma, Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar as the only other Indians to have scored 200 runs or more in an ODI innings.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Behind Mumbai’s unusually foul air, changes in wind patternsPremium
Behind Mumbai’s unusually foul air, changes in wind patterns
How BJP set its house right in Gujarat but not in Himachal PradeshPremium
How BJP set its house right in Gujarat but not in Himachal Pradesh
Delhi Confidential: Delegation dilemma as Supriya Sule raises Maharashtra...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Delegation dilemma as Supriya Sule raises Maharashtra...
The worry: AIIMS breach may hit its linked centresPremium
The worry: AIIMS breach may hit its linked centres

By the time Taskin Ahmed was able to get him out, Kishan had notched up 210 runs – joining Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman on the fifth-highest score in men’s ODI cricket, 54 runs behind Rohit’s record of 264.

First published on: 10-12-2022 at 03:13:56 pm
Next Story

Who was Grant Wahl, the American journalist who died under mysterious circumstances in Qatar?

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 10: Latest News
close