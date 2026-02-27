Virat Kohli reveals the one quality from Sachin Tendulkar he would like to have: ‘Never looked rushed’

Kohli said he would like Tendulkar's lap shot, admitting that he was the pioneer of that shot and Kohli, himself, could not play it as well as he did. (PTI Photo)

When Sachin Tendulkar retired from international cricket in 2013, Virat Kohli was seen as one of the players to take over from him as India’s next batting leader, someone who could become the most important wicket for the opposition.

Between 2016 and 2019, Kohli became more than just that, yet in most interviews when asked about comparisons with Tendulkar, he refused to call himself a bigger player than his idol.

In a video released by his IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Friday, the 37-year-old was asked in a rapid-fire round what was the one thing he would like from Tendulkar, to which he said he would like his lap shot, admitting that he was the pioneer of that shot and Kohli, himself, could not play it as well as he did.